Robert Whittaker Wants Magomed Ankalaev Fight; Not Interested In Paulo Costa Rematch

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Robert Whittaker Wants Magomed Ankalaev Fight; Not Interested In Paulo Costa Rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker won his first fight up at 205lbs against Nikita Krylov by TKO last month and is now eyeing a big opponent for his next bout.

“I’d love to get in there with like Ank [Magomed Ankalaev]. Jan [Blachowicz] just had a loss but would’ve loved to have jumped in there with him,” Whittaker said on the ‘“Believe You Me’ podcast. Bogdan [Guskov] would’ve been great; anyone up.”

That being said, the 35-year-old Whittaker doesn’t appear to be eager to run back a fight against his former middleweight rival turned light-heavyweight contender Paulo Costa, who he already beat by unanimous decision a couple of years ago.

“People keep throwing the name [Paulo] Costa out there, but I’ve fought him before; there’s a lot of other guys out there.”

Whittaker also made it clear that at this stage he isn’t keen on the idea of fighting other 205lb stars who are his training partners.

“I won’t fight the boys that I train with. If we reach a point where we’re 1, 2 and 3, with me, Carlos [Ulberg] and now Nav [Navajo Stirling], I’m sure we can all sit down and find a way to get paid.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Tai Tuivasa Welcomes Robelis Despaigne Back To Octagon At UFC 331

Tai Tuivasa Welcomes Robelis Despaigne Back To Octagon At UFC 331

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event

TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

Joel Alvarez Steps In To Fight Chidi Njokuani On Short Notice At UFC 330

Joel Alvarez Steps In To Fight Chidi Njokuani On Short Notice At UFC 330

UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Found Dead After Heart Attack

UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Found Dead After Heart Attack

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

Dana White Dismisses MVP / PFL Merger

Dana White Dismisses MVP / PFL Merger

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us