UFC Fight Night 280 takes place this coming Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan and you can check out the full fight card below.



In the main event Rafael Fiziev has lost four of his last five fights as he now attempts to get back on track against Manuel Torres, who has gone 5-1 in the UFC so far.



Shara Magomedov has won four of his five UFC fights to date, and now goes up against Michel Pereira, whose split decision win last time out ended a three-fight losing slump.



Nazim Sadykhov was unbeaten in his first five UFC fights before suffering a TKO loss back in December. Now he’ll lock horns with Matheus Camilo, who is 1-1 since arrive in the Octagon.



Asu Almabayev comes in off back-to-back defeats to fight Charles Johnson, who has already gone 1-1 so far in 2026.



Ikram Aliskerov won both his fights last year and now squares up to Brunno Ferreira, who suffered a quick KO loss last time out that ended a three-fight winning streak.



Opening up the main card will be Abus Magomedov, who went 1-1 in 2025 and now takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk, who has strung together three wins in a row for the first time in his UFC run.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 280 fight card.

Main Card



Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk



Prelims



Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes

Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto

Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento