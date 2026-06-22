UFC Fight Night 280 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 280 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 280 takes place this coming Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan and you can check out the full fight card below.

In the main event Rafael Fiziev has lost four of his last five fights as he now attempts to get back on track against Manuel Torres, who has gone 5-1 in the UFC so far.

Shara Magomedov has won four of his five UFC fights to date, and now goes up against Michel Pereira, whose split decision win last time out ended a three-fight losing slump.

Nazim Sadykhov was unbeaten in his first five UFC fights before suffering a TKO loss back in December. Now he’ll lock horns with Matheus Camilo, who is 1-1 since arrive in the Octagon.

Asu Almabayev comes in off back-to-back defeats to fight Charles Johnson, who has already gone 1-1 so far in 2026.

Ikram Aliskerov won both his fights last year and now squares up to Brunno Ferreira, who suffered a quick KO loss last time out that ended a three-fight winning streak.

Opening up the main card will be Abus Magomedov, who went 1-1 in 2025 and now takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk, who has strung together three wins in a row for the first time in his UFC run.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 280 fight card.

Main Card

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo
Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Prelims

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes
Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto
Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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