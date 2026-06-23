Diego Lopes Signals Interest In Moving Up To Lightweight

Featherweight fighter Diego Lopes is just coming off a big KO win over Steve Garcia at the White House, but it seems he now has ambitions to move up to lightweight.



“I want to move for 155 to make a couple of fights,” Lopes revealed to MMA Junkie. “I really like the idea more because I’m so honest. I just lost two times to Volkanovski. He’s still here in the division. I don’t think I have a shot for the title soon. So I don’t care if I fight with a guy low in the rankings. I fight this two times, when I lost, for the belt. But I really like the idea for moving to 155.



“This week, I talked with the UFC about this. The UFC liked the idea, too. I just need to figure out what the best option is. I think in the top-five, all fights are a good one for me.”



Currently ranked No.2 at 145lbs, Lopes believes the move up in weight would be a natural fit for him physically, and he likes the stylistic match-ups at the top end of the 155lb division too.



If you see the top-five to the champion, the whole guys are exciting,” said of the lightweight division. “I think they’re the perfect matches for my style. I think everyone is so, so exciting. It makes me more hungry to move to 155 and make a great fight, because always when the people see I have one fight, the people expect a great, great fight. I think at 155 I have the guys with styles that make for a great show for everyone.”

“… I think I have the (body) type for 155. I’m tall. I’m 5-foot-11. I have a lot (of room) to put more weight on my body, too. I fight in 145. I need to cut out a lot of things. I can’t lift a lot of weights. I can’t drink a lot of supplements. I need to control a lot in my diet, to not gain weight. At 155, I can change a couple of things and work it different, too. I’m the same size for all the guys in the top-five. All the guys have the same size, like me. Maybe these guys are a little bit heavier but I don’t care about that.”



