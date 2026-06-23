Diego Lopes Signals Interest In Moving Up To Lightweight

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By Ross Cole

Diego Lopes Signals Interest In Moving Up To Lightweight

Featherweight fighter Diego Lopes is just coming off a big KO win over Steve Garcia at the White House, but it seems he now has ambitions to move up to lightweight.

“I want to move for 155 to make a couple of fights,” Lopes revealed to MMA Junkie. “I really like the idea more because I’m so honest. I just lost two times to Volkanovski. He’s still here in the division. I don’t think I have a shot for the title soon. So I don’t care if I fight with a guy low in the rankings. I fight this two times, when I lost, for the belt. But I really like the idea for moving to 155.

This week, I talked with the UFC about this. The UFC liked the idea, too. I just need to figure out what the best option is. I think in the top-five, all fights are a good one for me.”

Currently ranked No.2 at 145lbs, Lopes believes the move up in weight would be a natural fit for him physically, and he likes the stylistic match-ups at the top end of the 155lb division too.

If you see the top-five to the champion, the whole guys are exciting,” said of the lightweight division. “I think they’re the perfect matches for my style. I think everyone is so, so exciting. It makes me more hungry to move to 155 and make a great fight, because always when the people see I have one fight, the people expect a great, great fight. I think at 155 I have the guys with styles that make for a great show for everyone.”

“… I think I have the (body) type for 155. I’m tall. I’m 5-foot-11. I have a lot (of room) to put more weight on my body, too. I fight in 145. I need to cut out a lot of things. I can’t lift a lot of weights. I can’t drink a lot of supplements. I need to control a lot in my diet, to not gain weight. At 155, I can change a couple of things and work it different, too. I’m the same size for all the guys in the top-five. All the guys have the same size, like me. Maybe these guys are a little bit heavier but I don’t care about that.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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