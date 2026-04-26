Rafa García Beats Alexander Hernandez By Decision At UFC Fight Night 274

Rafa Garcia was in Alexander Hernandez’s face from start to finish on the feet tonight at UFC Fight Night 274 on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Round One



Inside leg kick for Hernandez. Jab from Garcia. Hernandez drives into a punch, but Garcia catches him on the counter.



Inside leg kick for Garcia. Body kick from Hernandez comes off the guard. kick from Hernandez as Garcia presses forward.



Garcia trying to work behind the jab. One-two pumped out by him now as he continues to apply pressure.



Body kick for Hernandez. Left hand gets through for Hernandez. Constant stalking from Garcia. He steps in with a flurry of punches to set up a successful takedown. Hernandez back up, but Hernandez still clinched up and lands a high-crotch takedown.



Hernandez quickly back up. Body kick for him. Jabs from Garcia. Hernandez with a left hand, but then Garcia returns fire with a few punches of his own.



Hernandez with a takedown late in the round, but Garcia stuffs it.

Round Two

Solid right hand lands for Hernandez. Garcia still pressuring and he steps into a nice left hand.



High kick attempt from Garcia is blocked. Left and a right hand for Garcia. Right hand again for Garcia and Hernandez connects on the counter.



Garcia with a few punches as Hernandez is backed up against the cage. Garcia with another good connection.



Body kick for Hernandez. Hernandez tries to work another kick, but gets caught by a counter-punch that disrupts him. Hernandez face getting increasingly bloodied now.



Hernandez misses with a head kick attempt. Right hand lands for Garcia. One-two for Hernandez. He lands again.



Jab for Hernandez. Another connects clean. Garcia in on a takedown attempt against the cage late in the round, but Hernandez defends that well.



Back to striking range and Garcia lands the jab.



Round Three



Good straight right for Hernandez. Now a couple of quick rights from Garcia.



Left hand for Hernandez but then has to defend a takedown attempt from Garcia, which he manages to fend off.



Left hook for Hernandez. Missed overhand from Garcia. jab for Garcia. Body kick from Hernandez.



Garcia lands a takedown, but Hernandez immediately bounces back up. Garcia remains clinched up against the cage though. Short punches from him.



Garcia remains patient, then manages to spin into another takedown, though Hernandez is right back up again.



Back to striking range now. A few punches land for both men. High kick attempt from Hernandez.



Left hand for Garcia. He gets a right through too. Another right. Short left hook for Hernandez. They exchange punches in the final few seconds of the round.



Decision

Garcia was able to apply constant pressure in this fight and landed the better and more damaging blows over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x2, 30-27).