Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson Strawweight Title Fight To Co-Main Event UFC 330

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By Ross Cole

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson Strawweight Title Fight To Co-Main Event UFC 330

UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern will look to defend her title for the first time against Gillian Robertson in the co-main event of UFC 330 on August 15th in Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old Dern won the vacant 115lb title back in October of last year by defeating Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision.

That was Dern’s third victory in a row for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, having also beaten Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas, and put an end to a disappointing slump in form before that, which had seen her win just two of her previous six fights.

Now she’ll be going up against the 31-year-old Robertson, who has gone on a five-fight winning streak over the past two-and-a-half years.

Along the way Robertson has beaten the likes of Amanda Lemos, Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Polyana Viana, and though she’s actually only ranked No.5 in the division, that’s been enough for her to be handed her first opportunity to fight for the belt.

Dern vs. Robertson will serve as the lead-in to the UFC 330 headliner between welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, while Edson Barboza vs. Estevan Ribovics, Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore and Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius are also scheduled for the event.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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