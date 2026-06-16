Tom Aspinall Says He’ll Fight Ciryl Gane In September

Ciryl Gane became the UFC’s interim heavyweight titleholder on Sunday night with a TKO victory over Alex Pereira and then called out current champion Tom Aspinall to fight him in Paris, France this September.



“Next, everybody knows already. Let’s do that in Paris in September,” Gane had told Joe Rogan in the Octagon regarding a rematch with Aspinall.



Of course the two had previously clashed for the title last October, with the fight coming to a premature end in the second round after Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both his eyes, leaving him unable to continue and the bout being declared a no-contest.



Aspinall has been out of action since recovering, including undergoing eye surgeries, and up to this point it had been believed that he still hadn’t been declared medically fit to the fight.



However, in a new YouTube video, Aspinall claims that he is now willing to accept Gane’s challenge and get back into the Octagon.



“Paris in September? I’ll do that. I’ll do that,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “Let me know. … I don’t mind. I’ll go to Paris. Let me know. I’ll be there.”



If Aspinall is as good as his word here then it would see him going against the wishes of his management team, with Eddie Hearn having recently declared that he wouldn’t let the heavyweight champ fight in the UFC again until they gave him a new majorly enhanced contract to pay him what he believes he’s worth.



That had led to fears that Aspinall was being used as a pawn in an ongoing feud and power struggle between the boxing promoter and UFC CEO Dana White.



The final say regarding his career has always been down to Aspinall himself though, and it seems like he’s ready to get back to doing what he does best.

“Ciryl Gane in Paris. Let’s go,” Aspinall said.



Watch Aspinall’s full reaction to the Gane vs. Pereira fight in the video below.