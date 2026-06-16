Paddy Pimblett Rips Into Ilia Topuria For ‘Quitting’ Against Justin Gaethje

Paddy Pimblett has ripped into his rival Ilia Topuria after deeming him to have quit on his stool after the fourth round of his bloody lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday night.



“Oh my God, you quit. You little b***h. Justin Gaethje, man, the ultimate spoiler. What did I tell you? I said he was going to win didn’t I,” Pimblett explained as he watched the fight on his YouTube channel.



Immediately after the fight the official word was that it was Topuria’s corner that decided to wave the fight off, handing Gaethje at TKO victory.



After watching it for himself though, Pimblett is convinced that it was ‘El Matador’ who decided he’d enough ahead of the final round at the White House, and went as far as to nickname him, ‘Quitney Houston’.



“You quit like a little b***h. My face was worse than yours, you little p***y,” continued Pimblett, who lost to Gaethje by unanimous decision back in January. “I went five with him. I took every f**king shot that he threw at me and kept walking forward. This little b***h just quit after four rounds. That’s what this little b***h has just done. Look at him sat on his stool. I kept f**king walking forward at Gaethje for five rounds and didn’t have an ounce of quit in me because I’m a proper fighter.”



There’s been bad blood between Pimblett and Topuria for several years, and with ‘El Matador’ now having been dethroned as champion it’s quite possible that fight could become a reality.



However, Pimblett has a big fight ahead of him against Benoit Saint Denis in the main event of UFC 329 next month to contend with first, and he’s indicated that he’s more interested in getting a rematch with Gaethje after that.



“I’m gonna finish BSD and I want that rematch with Gaethje for the undisputed title,” Pimblett declared.



Watch Pimblett’s full reaction to the UFC Freedom 250 event below.