Jamal Hill Reveals He’s Moving Up To Heavyweight

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has revealed that he’s now plotting a move up to heavyweight for his next fight.



“I’m gonna go ahead and say it now: I’m going to heavyweight,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “That’s the announcement. Breaking news. I’m officially going to say it. I’m going to heavyweight. It’s been something I’ve been working on now for a few months, putting on the necessary weight and putting on the muscle and everything like that to move up.”

The 35-year-old Hill won the 205lb title back in 2023 after beating Glover Teiexeira, but had to vacate the belt soon after due to an injury.



Since then Hill has struggled to regain his momentum, having now suffered three losses in a row against Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka and most recently Khalil Rountree Jr.



To make matters worse, Hill then had to undergo knee surgery in late 2025, which is set to keep him out until later this year, but the time out has led to him making a decision to test himself up at heavyweight when he does return to action.



And Hill even has a first opponent in mind for his heavyweight debut.



“Wouldn’t it be better if I came back and won the heavyweight title?” Hill said. “I think double champ is better than two-time champ. I like the way it sounds. And as far as [Josh] Hokit goes, that’s what I want. That’s exactly the fight I want.”

“He’s not going to get Alex [Pereira],” Hill said. “Alex has no reason to give him that fight. … 100 percent, Josh Hokit is the fight that I want for my UFC heavyweight debut. Why not? Former UFC champion. Come on. …

“I think what’s next for Josh Hokit is me. I think I’m next. I think we should run it next. Let’s run that. I’m coming up to heavyweight. That’s one I want. We should definitely run that.”