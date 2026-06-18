Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry Confirmed UFC 330 Headliner

The UFC’s pound-for-pound No.1 fighter Islam Makhachev’s next fight has been officially confirmed, with the welterweight champion set to fight Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 on August 15th in Philadelphia.



This will be the 34-year-old Makhachev’s first title defense at 170lbs, having won the title from Jack Della Maddalena via a dominant unanimous decision victory back in November of last year.



That extended Makhachev’s long unbeaten run in the UFC to 16 fights, during which time he also won the lightweight title by defeating Charles Oliveira back in 2022 and successfully defended it four times against Alexander Volkanovski (x2), Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.



Now Makhachev will go up against the 28-year-old Garry, who holds a 10-1 UFC record, including wins over the likes of former champion Belal Muhammad, Carlos Prates, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny.



Garry’s only loss in the Octagon came against Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator back in late 2024, but a couple of wins since then has put him in the No.1 contender spot.



Makhachev vs. Garry will lead a UFC 330 event that will also feature a women’s strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson.