Michael Chandler Vows To Get Back On Horse After TKO Loss Against Mauricio Ruffy

Veteran fighter Michael Chandler suffered another defeat on Sunday night against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250, but he’s vowed to get back on his horse.

“Obviously, the fight did not go my way, but I’m in good spirits,” Chandler posted in Instagram. “I’m happy. I’m healthy. I’m hard to kill. I’m impossible to kill. I’m impossible to defeat because I am so truly blessed.”

“Physically, I’m good. I’m a little banged up. I got punched in the ear and ripped it open. Hats off to Mauricio Ruffy. He was a tough puzzle to solve, to get going in there. He’s long, he’s fast, he’s accurate, he’s a good striker. He landed the shots that ended the fight, so here we are. But as I said, we’re happy, we’re healthy, we’re hard to kill.”



The 40-year-old Chandler has now lost four fights in a row, and in total six of his eight UFC bouts overall, but despite there being increasing talk that the former Bellator champ should hang up his gloves, it seems that ‘Iron’ Mike is instead focusing on bouncing back.

“You have these moments in life where everyone’s watching how you’re respond and I promise you, just as I always have, I will continue to respond like a champion. It stinks, because I know I prepared. I promise you I prepared to the best of my ability. Left no stone unturned in the preparation. I can rest easy knowing that I did every single thing that I possibly could in this training camp. My head coach, my sensei Henry, had me prepared. Coach Tywon Claxton had me prepared on the ground. Coach Robbie Lawler, coach Corey Peacock in the strength and conditioning. We were prepared. We just fell short. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

“And at some point you just got out call a spade a spade and just gotta say, this is what it is. We lost. You’re gonna take your losses in life. And hopefully, for you, you don’t take too many losses. But it’s not about taking the losses; it’s how you respond to the losses. If you can see every loss like it was an opportunity that was missed and there’s a recalibration and a recoiling of the spring that you can bounce back from, bounce back better, bounce back in a different way, bounce back with more wisdom, bounce back with more experience, you can continue to chase down the man or the woman that you were destined to be, and that’s why we’re out here.“



Whether the UFC still has an appetite to keep Chandler on-board remains to be seen, but as far as he’s concerned it’s still business as usual.

“It’s time to get back on the horse. It’s time to continue to move forward as I always do. Typical Chandler fashion. All we do is move forward. In the face of adversity, we move forward. We walk on. In the face of letdown, we walk on. In the face of opposition, we walk on. Things don’t go our way, we continue to walk on. Because we are the man in the arena. And we’d much rather be that person who fails while daring greatly than being the person who’s sitting on the sidelines of life talking about the man or the woman who failed while daring greatly.

“I love you guys. I truly, truly love you guys. And I thank you guys for your support. The best is yet to come. The best is yet to come. Trust me. Keep on watching. Keep on getting after it. Keep on trying to operate with integrity and being a good person. Because your best days and your blessed days are right ahead of you if you can continue to do that. I love you guys. God bless. I’ll see you at the top.”