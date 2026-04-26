Dana White Refused To Get Down During Active Shooter Situation At Correspondents Dinner With President Trump

Dana White skipped last night’s UFC Fight Night 274 event in Las Vegas to attend the annual Correspondents Dinner In Washington D.C, and says he had an awesome time, despite being caught up in the middle of an active shooter incident.



The star-studded event included President Trump, vice-president Vance, and so there was widespread panic in the room when shots rang out nearby, leading to Secret Service rushing in to escort them out of the building.



Despite the commotion, White seemed to have little concern for his own personal safety and instead appeared to be revelling in having a front-row seat to the chaotic scenes unfolding around him.



“It started getting noisy, tables started flipping over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming ‘Get down,'” White told USA Today afterwards. “I didn’t get down. It was f–king awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

It would later emerge that a long gunman had been apprehended after trying to rush into the event armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives. A Secret Service officer is reported to have been shot during the commotion, but was wearing protective gear and has swiftly been released from hospital.



