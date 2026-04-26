Joselyne Edwards Wins By Decision Against Norma Dumont At UFC Fight Night 274

Joselyne Edwards claimed a unanimous decision victory over Norma Dumont tonight at UFC Fight Night 274 in a dull striking battle that never really came to life.

Round One

Calf kick for Dumont. Quick flurry of punches from Dumont as Edwards also fires off punches without connecting.



Inside leg kick for Edwards. Edwards steps into a flurry of her own and does land a few this time, but Dumont is able to clinch up and begin working for a takedown against the cage.



Edwards turning Dumont into the cage now with two minutes of the round gone. Nice knee to the body from Dumont. She lands again. Dumont defending against a possible takedown.



Edwards trying to muscle a takedown, but only succeeds in pulling Dumont down on top of her.



Dumont in half-guard and staying patient on top. Edwards with a few elbow strikes to the side of the body from her back.



Dumont going for full mount and almost has it, but Edwards somehow manages to scramble her way on top. Dumon closes up the guard and Edwards lands a slam before the round ends.



Round Two



Calf kick for Dumont. Jab from Edwards. Another calf kick for Dumont. Now an inside leg kick for her. Grazing right hand now.



Neither fighter finding their range well here as they feel out with strikes. Another calf kick from Dumont.



Oblique kick from Edwards and then lands switch kick to the body. Push kick from her now.



Right hand for Edwards. Edwards trying to come forward, but not landing. Dumont with a nice combination. Leg kicks exchanged.



Inside leg kick from Dumont. They clinch up and Edwards walks Dumont over to the cage. Light jknee strikes to the thigh from Edwards and Dumont lands an elbow just before the round ends.



Round Three



Body kick from Dumont and Edwards with a combination of punches in response.



Same thing happens again as Dumont kicks and Edwards opts to counter with a short flurry of punches.



Dumont throwing a few strikes but is out of range. Edwards with a leg kick. Pressure from Edwards and a punch to the body.



Another fast flurry of punches from Edwards, but not landing anything too meaningful.



Edwards clinches up against the cage. Knees to the body from Dumont and then separates.



Edwards with a teep kick. Body kick for Edwards and a calf kick from Dumont. Body punches from Dumont.



Good combination from Edwards lands with a bit more purpose. She misses a spinning backfist but digs nicely to the body. Kicks exchanged. Another spinning backfist attempt from Edwards in the final seconds of the round.



Decision

This felt like an uneventful sparring session for the most part, but Edwards was a bit more determined with her work in the later stages of the fight and emerges with a unanimous decision victory (29-28×2, 30-27).