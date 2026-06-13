Dana White Reveals Huge Bonus Award Increase For UFC: White House Event

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By Ross Cole

Dana White Reveals Huge Bonus Award Increase For UFC: White House Event

The fighters on Sunday night’s UFC: White House event in Washington D.C. have just been given a major incentive to perform well on the night with Dana White revealing that the post-fight bonus awards will be far higher than usual.

Not so long ago the standard post-fight bonuses would earn a fighter $50,000, though that increased to $100,000 at the start of the year to mark the new era on Paramount+.

However, that still pales in comparison to the bonuses that will be dished out on Sunday night.

“World Liberty Financial will serve as a presenting partner and are adding another $250,000 to bonuses for the fighters that night,” White announced during the UFC Freedom 250 pre-fight press conference on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last night. “Two fighters who earn Fight of the Night are going to earn $400,000 each.

“Then the two Performance [of the Night] bonuses will get $425,000 each. Congratulations everybody, good luck.”

With there only being seven fights on the entire card, which is far less than a normal UFC event, that means all the fighters tomorrow night will feel that they have a big chance of taking a cut of that total bonus prize pool of $1.65 million.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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