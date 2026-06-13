Dana White Reveals Huge Bonus Award Increase For UFC: White House Event

The fighters on Sunday night’s UFC: White House event in Washington D.C. have just been given a major incentive to perform well on the night with Dana White revealing that the post-fight bonus awards will be far higher than usual.



Not so long ago the standard post-fight bonuses would earn a fighter $50,000, though that increased to $100,000 at the start of the year to mark the new era on Paramount+.



However, that still pales in comparison to the bonuses that will be dished out on Sunday night.

“World Liberty Financial will serve as a presenting partner and are adding another $250,000 to bonuses for the fighters that night,” White announced during the UFC Freedom 250 pre-fight press conference on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last night. “Two fighters who earn Fight of the Night are going to earn $400,000 each.

“Then the two Performance [of the Night] bonuses will get $425,000 each. Congratulations everybody, good luck.”

With there only being seven fights on the entire card, which is far less than a normal UFC event, that means all the fighters tomorrow night will feel that they have a big chance of taking a cut of that total bonus prize pool of $1.65 million.



