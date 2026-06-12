Tom Aspinall Makes Prediction For Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Interim Title Fight

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Tom Aspinall Makes Prediction For Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Interim Title Fight

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in with his opinion on who will win this weekend’s interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

“This is a big fight. This is a big, big, huge fight,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “This is the guy that I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight the winner, obviously. Interested. Very interested.

“Alex Pereira, absolutely wrecking matching at middleweight and light heavyweight. How does he look at heavyweight? Because that’s a different thing that is especially fighting a guy who is naturally big and moves really well like Ciryl Gane. I’m super, super interested in it. I don’t know how it’s going to go. There’s a lot of Chama fans out there I see who think this is going to be a walkover. I don’t think it is, personally.”

“I think it should be a good heavyweight fight. And I think the most interesting thing for me is when you start changing your body composition and you go up massively in weight, how does that look down the stretch in a five-round fight when you’re fighting a guy that moves a lot? That’s the interesting thing for me. I’m not doubting Alex Pereira’s power. I’m not doubting his skill set. What I am questionable of is the change in body composition in 25 minutes. How does that look.”

“Prediction could go either way for me. I wouldn’t be surprised either way. If I were leaning one way, it would be Ciryl Gane on points. If I was leaning a particular way. I wouldn’t be surprised if Alex knocked him out, though either. But I’d definitely lean more towards Gane on points.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Take An On-Site Video Tour Of The UFC Freedom 250 Arena At The White House

Take An On-Site Video Tour Of The UFC Freedom 250 Arena At The White House

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 4

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 4

UFC: White House Media Day Interviews

UFC: White House Media Day Interviews

UFC: White House Weather Contingencies Revealed As Forecasts Remain Cause For Concern

UFC: White House Weather Contingencies Revealed As Forecasts Remain Cause For Concern

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 3

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 3

Steve Garcia Details Bad Experiences With Bugs And Burns While Fighting Outdoors

Steve Garcia Details Bad Experiences With Bugs And Burns While Fighting Outdoors

Watch Ilia Topuria And Justin Gaethje’s Heated Interview On Pat McAfee Show

Watch Ilia Topuria And Justin Gaethje’s Heated Interview On Pat McAfee Show

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 2

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 2

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us