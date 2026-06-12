Tom Aspinall Makes Prediction For Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Interim Title Fight

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in with his opinion on who will win this weekend’s interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

“This is a big fight. This is a big, big, huge fight,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “This is the guy that I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight the winner, obviously. Interested. Very interested.

“Alex Pereira, absolutely wrecking matching at middleweight and light heavyweight. How does he look at heavyweight? Because that’s a different thing that is especially fighting a guy who is naturally big and moves really well like Ciryl Gane. I’m super, super interested in it. I don’t know how it’s going to go. There’s a lot of Chama fans out there I see who think this is going to be a walkover. I don’t think it is, personally.”

“I think it should be a good heavyweight fight. And I think the most interesting thing for me is when you start changing your body composition and you go up massively in weight, how does that look down the stretch in a five-round fight when you’re fighting a guy that moves a lot? That’s the interesting thing for me. I’m not doubting Alex Pereira’s power. I’m not doubting his skill set. What I am questionable of is the change in body composition in 25 minutes. How does that look.”

“Prediction could go either way for me. I wouldn’t be surprised either way. If I were leaning one way, it would be Ciryl Gane on points. If I was leaning a particular way. I wouldn’t be surprised if Alex knocked him out, though either. But I’d definitely lean more towards Gane on points.”