UFC: White House Embedded Episode 6

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By Ross Cole

UFC: White House Embedded Episode 6

What the latest episode of the UFC Freedom 250 embedded series as the fighters get a chance to experience what it will be like inside the Octagon on the lawn of the White House on Sunday night.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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