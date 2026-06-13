What the latest episode of the UFC Freedom 250 embedded series as the fighters get a chance to experience what it will be like inside the Octagon on the lawn of the White House on Sunday night.
UFC: White House Embedded Episode 6
What the latest episode of the UFC Freedom 250 embedded series as the fighters get a chance to experience what it will be like inside the Octagon on the lawn of the White House on Sunday night.
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