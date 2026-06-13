The UFC: White House weigh-ins have now taken place in Washington D.C. and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)
Alex Pereira (251) vs. Ciryl Gane (248)
Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)
Josh Hokit (231) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)
Mauricio Ruffy (155) vs. Michael Chandler (156)
Bo Nickal (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186)
Diego Lopes (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146)
UFC: White House Weigh-In Results And Video
The UFC: White House weigh-ins have now taken place in Washington D.C. and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
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