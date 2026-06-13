UFC: White House Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC: White House weigh-ins have now taken place in Washington D.C. and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card



Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Alex Pereira (251) vs. Ciryl Gane (248)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)

Josh Hokit (231) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Mauricio Ruffy (155) vs. Michael Chandler (156)

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146)