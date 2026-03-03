First Fight For UFC 328 Official As Roman Kopylov Fights Marco Tulio

UFC 328 will take place in Newark, New Jersey on May 9th and the event has it’s first fight in the books, with Roman Kopylov set to fight Marco Tulio in a middleweight clash.



The 34-year-old Kopylov heads into the fight hoping to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back unanimous decision defeats in the last half of 2025.



The year had started brightly for Kopylov, claiming a head kick TKO victory over Chris Curtis, but he then suffered losses to both Paulo Costa and Gregory Rodriguez on the scorecards, leaving him unranked heading into 2026.



Now Kopylov will square up against the 31-year-old Tulio, who originally emerged in the UFC after two wins on the Contender Series.



Tulio then earned victory in his first two UFC appearances, TKO’ing both Ihor Potieria and Tresan Gore last year, before suffering a spinning backfist KO loss to Christian Leroy Duncan in November.



Kopylov vs. Tulio is currently the only fight attached to the UFC 328 event, and at this stage there’s no word on who will serve in the main and co-main event spots for a show that will take place just over a month before the much talked about UFC: White House show.