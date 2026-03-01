UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Promo Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Promo Video

Check out a new promo video for next weekend’s UFC 326 event headlined by a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira on March 7th from Las Vegas.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 268 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 268 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 268 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Lone’er Kavanagh Defeats Brandon Moreno By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

Lone’er Kavanagh Defeats Brandon Moreno By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

David Martínez Beats Marlon Vera By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

David Martínez Beats Marlon Vera By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

King Green TKO’s Daniel Zellhuber At UFC Fight Night 268

King Green TKO’s Daniel Zellhuber At UFC Fight Night 268

Édgar Cháirez Defeats Felipe Bunes By Split-Decision At UFC Fight night 268

Édgar Cháirez Defeats Felipe Bunes By Split-Decision At UFC Fight night 268

Imanol Rodriguez TKO’s Kevin Borjas In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 268

Imanol Rodriguez TKO’s Kevin Borjas In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 268

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us