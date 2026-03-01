Édgar Cháirez Defeats Felipe Bunes By Split-Decision At UFC Fight night 268

Edgar Chairez rallied late to help seal a split-decision victory over Felipe Bunes tonight at UFC Fight Night 268.

Round One

Calf kick for Chairez. A few missed punches apiece, then Chairez lands a left hand.



Bunes battling for a takedown attempt now. He has to settle for moving around to the back against the cage, then opts to hope onto him and latch in the body triangle to stay there.



Bunes with a few punches to the head. Now 12-6 elbows dropping down to the top of the shoulder. He chips away with more punches, then tries to sneak in the rear-naked choke, but doesn’t get it.



Now Bunes is back to dropping down hard elbows to the shoulder. Body-head combos now and a few more of those elbows that are unorthodox but can’t feel good for Chairez.



Final few seconds of the round and Chairez moves away from the cage and drops to the mat on top of Bunes to break free.



Round Two



Calf kick for Chairez. Inside leg kick for Bunes. Solid body kick from Bunes. Chairez fires back with a punch.



Chairez digs to the body. He feels out with the jab now and then lands a couple of punches to the body. Now a flurry of punches off the guard.



Spinning back-fist attempt from Chairez doesn’t pay off. Punch for Bunes. He gets through with the jab. Chairez with a front kick to the body. Bunes with another spinning backfist attempt.



Uppercut for Bunes. He lands the jab. Head movement from Chairez to avoid a few strikes. Head kick attempt from Bunes is blocked.



A few punches exchanged. Spinning kick to the body from Bunes. Bunes kicks to the groin and that forces a time-out for Chairez to recover.



Back to it they go. Spinning backfist attempt from Chairez.



Round Three



Chairez with a left hand. Now a calf kick. Uppercut landing now. Bunes seizes in a single-leg and manages to manufacture a takedown.



Chairez able to kick Bunes off and stand up. He fires off a few punches to the body. Now a spinning backfist attempt that’s blocked.



Uppercut for Chairez as he continues to pick up the aggression. He rips to the body hard a couple of times. Now a leg kick.



Left hand for Bunes. Right hand for Chairez and Bunes backs up for a moment.



Low kick and a punch from Bunes. Chairez misses on a spinning kick to the body. Jab for Bunes that knocked Chairez off-balance for a moment.



Stiff jab from Chairez. Leg kick for him and a body punch. Bunes urging Chairez on. Chairez lands the jab.



Head kick attempt from Bunes. Spinning kick from Chairez misses. He works to the body. One-two from Bunes.



Left hook for Bunes. Spinning kicck to the head from Chairez partially got through and then follows up with a flying knee, but Bunes survives that late onslaught and so we’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision



Bunes managed to nullify Chairez’s offense with good back control in the first round, but was quieter in a close second round. Chairez then really came to life in the final five minutes though as he picked up the pace and aggression, which helps him to emerge with a split decision victory (29-28 x2, 28-29).