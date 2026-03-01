David Martínez Beats Marlon Vera By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

David Martinez used his fast hands and footwork to get the better of Marlon Vera on the scorecards tonight at UFC Fight Night 268.

Round One

Lots of feints from Martinez and then loads up on a big punch that misses.



Vera feels out with a kick that doesn’t find the mark, and Martinez counters with a leg kick of his own that does connect.



Head kick attempt from Martinez is blocked. Kick from Vera is blocked too. Punches off the guard from Martinez.



Another high kick attempt from Vera, behind punches this time. Right hand from Martinez. Now a low kick. Vera lands a low kick of his own.



Front kick to the body from Martinez and now a calf kick. Right hand for him. Martinez lands it again.



Body kick for Vera. Grazing right hand from Martinez. Low kick from Vera. Push kick from Martinez.



Constant movement from Martinez. Head kick attempt from Vera is blocked, but then Martinez sweeps his other leg to land a takedown.



Vera thinking about a submission from his back, but Martinez steers clear and settles into his guard. Final 10 seconds of the round and he lands a few punches from on top. He postures up now and Vera is trying to land upkicks, but Martinez comes back down and lands again before the bell sounds.



Round Two



Calf kick for Martinez. Punches off the guard from Vera. Body kick for Vera does land though. He misses on a head kick. Martinez with a front kick to the body.



Glancing punches from Martinez. Reaching left hand from Vera. Martinez fires off to the body.



One-two for Martinez and then lands again. Jab for Vera. Solid right hand from Martinez. He connects cleanly again. Vera tries for a spinning kick that misses.



Vera pressing forward with more urgency now. Martinez with a push kick and a punch.



Body punch for Martinez. Hard kick upstairs from Vera, but Martinez eats it and sweeps his leg to bring him to the mat as he did in the previous round.



Martinez trying to settle on top, but Vera is able to scramble back upright now.



Solid rip to the body from Vera. Martinez bursts into a takedown attempt, but Vera fends it off.



Spinning kick to the body from Martinez and Vera fires back.



Round Three



Jab for Vera. Hooks come off the guard. He attempts a high kick. Calf kick for Martinez.



Plenty of lateral movement from Martinez and almost gets clipped by a punch.



Martinez grabs a single-leg, but Vera gets away. Left hook for him after Martinez whiffs on a flurry.



Knee to the body for Vera. Not as much snap on Martinez’s punches at the moment. Constant pressure from Vera. Body punch from Martinez.



Right hand for Martinez. Jab from Vera. Three-piece combo from Vera. Martinez works the jab. Martinez clinches up against the cage. Vera gets out.



Both pump the jab. Vera marching forward in the final minute. One-two for him. Short punch for Martinez.



Knee to the body from Vera. Vera with a left hook. Jabs from Martinez. Body punch for Vera. Right hand for Vera. Martinez goes to the body.



Decision



Martinez was the faster, more mobile striker in the first round and continued to have the edge in the 2nd, but Vera was gradually picking up steam and applied lots of pressure and better punches in the 3rd. That didn’t prove to be enough though, with Martinez emerging with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).