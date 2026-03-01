Lone’er Kavanagh Defeats Brandon Moreno By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

Lone’er Kavanagh made a big statement tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 268 with a convincing unanimous decision victory over former champion Brandon Moreno.

Round One

The flyweight main event is underway in Mexico City!



Moreno times a jab off a kick attempt from Kavanagh. Fast hands from Kavanagh off the guard.



Winging punches from Moreno miss. Low kick from Kavanagh. Now an inside leg kick from him.



Jab for Moreno. Body kick from Kavanagh. Head kick attempt from Kavanagh. Jab to the body from Moreno.



Moreno fires off a right hand, but it’s the left hook after it that lands. Moreno with a left hand now.



Punches off the guard from Kavanagh, but Moreno does have a minor cut close to his left eyebrow from an earlier strike.



Jab for Moreno. Body kick for Kavanagh and one to the leg on the other side.



Round Two



Kavanagh probes Moreno’s guard with his jab and then a kick. Exchange of low kicks and Moreno gets knocked off-balance to the mat for a moment.



Calf kick for Kavanagh. Moreno reaches for a takedown but doesn’t commit to it. Kick up the middle threatens from Kavanagh.



Moreno steps into an inside calf kick, but eats a counter punch on the way. Kick for Kavanagh and a punch from Moreno.



Another solid low kick for Kavanagh. Leg kick for Moreno. Kavanagh avoids a punch and then counters slickly and hurts Moreno with punches.



Kavanagh putting his combinations together well and Moreno stumbles for a moment. Kavanagh staying patient though and Moreno has time to regroup.



Moreno pumping out the jab now as he tries to get back into the fight. Right hand for him.



Round Three



One-two from Moreno. Kavanagh working behind the jab with his fast hands. He lands a kick. Jab to the body for Moreno.



Calf kick from Kavanagh. Jabs for Moreno. Now a one-two. Leg kick for Kavanagh. Right hand gets through for Moreno.



Moreno having more success with his jab in this round. Moreno suddenly drives into a takedown against the cage. Kavanagh fending him off for now, but ends up facing the cage. He’s able to turn back into him and then escape.



One-two for Moreno. Head kick attempt from Kavanagh is blocked. Kavanagh back to probing at his opponent’s guard. He lands a low kick.



Right hand for Moreno. He goes in for another takedown attempt against the cage. He lands a few knees to the thigh in the final seconds of the round.



Round Four

Kavanagh feeling out with the jab, but then Moreno returns fire with three big left hands.



Moreno back into the clinch against the cage. More knees to the inside of the thigh from him. He’s landing these repeatedly, but not having as much success getting Kavanagh to the mat.



Kavanagh finally spins out to return to striking range. Leg kick and a jab from Kavanagh and then another low kick that leaves Moreno limping.



Another fast jab for Kavanagh. Winging punches from Moreno. Moreno goes in on another takedown against the cage. Kavanagh still showing good takedown defense though.



More knee strikes to the inner thigh from Moreno as he tries to grind out this round in his favor.



Nice elbow strike from Kavanagh as he separates. Good spinning kick to the body from him.



Round Five



Kick for Kavanagh. Another calf kick for him. Moreno clinches up against the cage and is back to his knee strikes to the thigh.



Ref opts to separate them. Calf kicks from Kavanagh again. Now a head kick attempt that’s blocked.



Kavanagh aborts on a jumping knee attempt and Moreno clinches up again. More knee strikes. Moreno traps a leg to attempt to complete the takedown, but Kavanagh stays upright.



Kavanagh avoids a back take. Kavanagh breaks free while landing a shot.



Nice jabs from Kavanagh. High kick attempt from Moreno. Combination for Kavanagh. Moreno with a right hand and clinches up.



Knee strike to the body from Moreno. Kavanagh escapes and lands a spinning kick to the body before the final bell.



Decision



Kavanagh showed slick striking technique as well as great composure and conditioning in by far his biggest fight yet against a former champion and is rewarded with a unanimous decision victory (49-46, 48-47 x2).



