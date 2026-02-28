Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg Title Fight Fronts UFC 327 As Alex Pereira Vacates Belt

Alex Pereira has vacated the light-heavyweight title, paving the way for a new fight for the belt between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg to headline the UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida on April 11th.



Dana White revealed the news, while also adding three other important fights to the UFC 327 line-up, including Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics and Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico.



While no reason has been given for the shock news that Pereira is giving up the belt after only just reclaiming it back in October of last year with a TKO win over Magomed Anakalev, it’s widely believed that this could be a precursor to him moving up to heavyweight.



Despite having been unbeaten in 14 UFC fights prior to that loss, as well as being the current No.1 ranked contender, Ankalaev appears to have been overlooked for a shot at the vacant title.



Instead it’s the No.2 ranked Prochazka and No.3 placed Ulberg who will go head-to-head for the belt in Miami.



The 33-year-old Prochazka previously held the 205lb title back in 2022 after a submission win over Glover Teixeira, but then had to vacate the title later that same year after suffering a serious shoulder injury.



Upon his return Prochazka twice attempt to win back the title from Pereira, but was TKO’d in both 2023 and 2024.



However, Prochazka has since climbed back into title contention after finishing both Jamahil Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr via strikes last year.



Now he’ll face a new challenge in his bid to win back the title as he goes up against the 35-year-old Ulberg, who is in the midst of a 9-fight winning streak in the Octagon.



Along the way Ulberg has beaten the likes of Alonzo Menifield, Volkan Oezdemir, Jan Blachowicz and most recently KO’d Dominick Reyes in the 1st round, taking his career record to 13-1.



Prochakza vs. Ulberg headlines a UFC 327 card that will also feature a flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event, alongside other previously announced fights including Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown and Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit.

