UFC Earnings Report For 2025 Revealed

The UFC’s parent company TKO Group Holdings has revealed their latest earnings report, which also gives an insight into how the sports leading MMA promotion faired last year.



The report shows that TKO, which also includes the WWE pro-wrestling outfit, made $1.038 billion in Q4 of 2025, as 12% increase year-over-year.

As for the UFC specifically, it raked in $401.4 million in Q4 of last year, a significant increase from the $343.9 million a year earlier.



In addition to that, the UFC’s overall 2025 earnings weighed in at $1,502.2 billion, compared to $1,406.2 billion in 2024.



On closer inspection, the UFC performed well in several categories in Q4 of 2025, which marked the final quarter before their lucrative new broadcasting deal on Paramount+, which started in January of 2026.



That included a year-over-year increase in ‘media rights, production and content’, which banked $222.6 million in Q4, compared to $198 million in Q4 of 2024, while there were also increases in the ‘live events and hospitality’ and ‘partnerships and marketing’ segments.



However, there was a drop in the ‘consumer products, licensing and other’ segment, falling to $13.2 million in Q4 2025, compared to $14.2 million a year earlier.

So, all-in-all it was another good year for the UFC and it’s parent company, but the new $7.7 million deal with Paramount+ over the next seven years is set to lead to even better numbers this year.