Wrestling Ace Gable Steveson Signs For UFC

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By Ross Cole

Wrestling Ace Gable Steveson Signs For UFC

Blue-chip Wrestling ace turned heavyweight MMA fighter Gable Steveson has officially signed for the UFC and will make his debut this summer.

Steveson was sat alongside his MMA mentor Jon Jones at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night as it was announced that he’s signed up and will now fight an as-yet unnamed opponent at UFC 329 on July 11th during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old Steveson is considered one of the all-time heavyweight greats in freestyle wrestling and won the 2020 Olympic gold medal in that discipline, as well as being a two-time NCAA Division 1 champion and two-time Dan Hodge trophy winner.

As such there was always big interest in the possibility of Steveson eventually transitioning over to MMA, and that finally came to fruition in September of last year when he made his pro-debut in the LFA promotion.

Steveson lived up to the hype by winning his first ever fight by TKO in 98 seconds, and has since followed that up with a 24 second KO win and another 1st round TKO finish to go 3-0.

That was enough to convince the UFC to welcome Steveson into the Octagon, and with his athletic talent, stellar wrestling credentials and developing MMA game the 6ft 1″, 265lb star is the most exciting prospect to arrive in the UFC’s heavyweight division in a long time.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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