Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Added To UFC: White House Card

Josh Hokit’s three-round crazy brawl with Curtis Blaydes tonight at UFC 327 has led to him now being booked to fight Derrick Lewis at the UFC: White House event on June 14th.



Dana White revealed the news on social media while the UFC 327 broadcast was still ongoing, taking the UFC Freedom Fights 250 event on the lawn of the White House up to seven fights in total.



White revealed that the late addition to the card came about after President Trump himself pushed for Derrick Lewis to be on the line-up.



“I’m sure you guys just saw the Hokit fight,” White said on social media. “About an hour ago, the president leans over to me and says, ‘Why is Derrick Lewis not on the White House card?’ and I said, ‘Hold on Mr. President.’ I stepped away and called Derrick Lewis and said, ‘Derrick, the president just asked why you’re not on the card. Do you want to fight on the White House card?’ He said, ‘Of course.'”



When then Hokit then went on to win one of the craziest heavyweight brawls ever in the Octagon, he was then quickly lined up to be Lewis’ opponent.



Hokit, a former NFL fullback had gone after Blaydes from the opening bell in their main card clash, setting a frenetic pace with his aggressive power punching.



Blaydes was soon hurt and bloodied, but rather than wilting under the pressure he decided to meet Hokit half-way, turning the fight into an all-out brawl.



With all the energy being expended and punches being landed it didn’t seem there was any chance this fight would go the distance, but somehow it did, with both men slugging it out until the final bell, before Hokit was announced as the winner via unanimous decision (29-28 x3).



Hokit was then transported to hospital along with Blaydes to be checked out due to all the blows they both absorbed during the bout, but not before he agreed to the fight with Lewis.



Given the war he’s just been in it’s perhaps not ideal that he’s not got just two months to prepare to fight again, but it’s a huge opportunity for the now 9-0 Hokit, who is only three fights into his UFC run after joining from the Contender Series last year.



Lewis vs. Hokit joins a UFC: White House event that will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between current champion Ilia Topuria and BMF champ Justin Gaethje, while former middleweight and light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in the co-main event spot.



