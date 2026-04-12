Watch UFC: White House Event’s 1st Promo Video

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By Ross Cole

Watch UFC: White House Event’s 1st Promo Video

The UFC has unveiled the first promo video for June 14th’s historic UFC: White House event, aka Freedom Fights 250 and you can watch it below.

The video highlights the two biggest fights on the card, as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria headlines the show against interim champ Justin Gaethje, while former two-division champion Alex Pereira moves up another division to fight Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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