The UFC has unveiled the first promo video for June 14th’s historic UFC: White House event, aka Freedom Fights 250 and you can watch it below.
The video highlights the two biggest fights on the card, as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria headlines the show against interim champ Justin Gaethje, while former two-division champion Alex Pereira moves up another division to fight Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.
Watch UFC: White House Event’s 1st Promo Video
The UFC has unveiled the first promo video for June 14th’s historic UFC: White House event, aka Freedom Fights 250 and you can watch it below.
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