Jon Jones Talks About Alex Pereira Fight Falling Through And Retirement

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By Ross Cole

Jon Jones Talks About Alex Pereira Fight Falling Through And Retirement

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones has been speaking out about how a potential super-fight with Alex Pereira at the upcoming UFC: White House event in June fell through.

“You know, I feel like I wanted to be compensated in a way that I wasn’t, and we just had a disagreement and that happens in life,” Jones told UFC Brasil. “But you know what, I’m a big fan of Alex Pereira. I love the way he carries himself, he’s just such a classy fighter, potential opponent, person, big fan of him.”

It’s worth noting that Jones version of events differs from Dana White, who has insisted that he never had any intention of having the ex 205lb and heavyweight champion fight at the White House show.

There’s no doubt that Jones vs. Pereira was the fight everyone wanted to see though, but it wasn’t to be and Pereira now fights Ciryl Gane in the co-main event of that event instead.

As for the 38-year-old Jones, he recently claimed to have settled on retiring, but it still feels like he’s not fully settled on calling time on his career.

“I’m not sure if I’m retired or not,” Jones said. “I’m just taking it day by day just trying to kind of figure out my body and how I feel, things like that. I’ll tell you what, being here at [UFC 327] right now definitely has given me this fire that I haven’t felt in a little bit, so it feels very good to be here.”

Dana White was told of Jones comments after Saturday night’s event in Miami, but he barely batted an eyelid at the idea that he’s not completely shut the door on fighting again yet.

“How is that any different than Jon’s been in the last 10 years?” White said. “I used to tell Lorenzo [Fertitta], ‘You’ll never be able to build a business with this guy.’ But, when he does show up, it’s fun.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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