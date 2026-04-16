Alexander Volkanovski Shuts Down Jiri Prochazka’s Chances Of Getting Carlos Ulberg Rematch

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on last weekend’s dramatic UFC 327 light-heavyweight title showdown between Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka, and stated his belief that there’s no chance that Prochazka will get his wish to have a rematch.



Prochazka has blamed his 1st round KO loss on showing Ulberg ‘mercy’ after he suffered a knee injury early in the fight and wants another chance against him, but Volkanovski doesn’t see that happening.



“Nah, that’s not going to happen,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel regarding a potential title rematch between the two. “I mean, I like Jiri, I’m not having any shots at him, [but] it doesn’t work like that.



“…it always looked like a tough fight for Jiri, except for when [Ulberg’s] leg was busted, and he was still able to get the job done. I don’t know how you can convince the UFC that, ‘give me a rematch because of these circumstances.’ They are gonna be like, ‘wait, he tore his ACL and still managed to knock you out. It was a lot worse on his end than your end.’ So I don’t know how their gonna go about that.”

Meanwhile, though the extent of Ulberg’s knee injury hasn’t been established yet, Volkanovski is certain that he’s damaged his ACL, which is likely to require surgery and an extended layoff.



“You need six months post-surgery… Yeah, I could have bet my b—- on it,” Volkanovski said. “It’s just typical of that motion, of where you are, of the way he moved back… That’s typical ACL. I’ll be very surprised if it’s not ACL.

“Maybe there’s other stuff as well because he had to keep fighting while the leg has given out. That’s the thing, it’s going to need surgery. It’s definitely ACL. I’m quite confident.”

One point Volkanovski didn’t address is the risk that Ulberg could now have to vacate the title due to the length of time he’ll have to take off, just as Prochazka did back in 2022 when he injured his shoulder.



And if that is the case, the reality is that there’s a strong chance Prochazka could be involved in another fight for the vacant belt given that he’s still ranked No.3, is one of the biggest names in the division, and there not being many other leading contenders who fit the bill at this moment in time.



The No.1 ranked former champ Magomed Ankalaev would certainly be an obvious option, though he recently hinted he has a fight already lined up for July, while Paulo Costa’s big TKO win over Azamat Murzakanov has put him firmly on the 205lb map, but for now he’s ranked No.7.



So it’ could’s certainly possible that Prochazka could fight for the title again next if it’s vacated, and if he wins that then it would most likely lead him to a title rematch with Ulberg once he’s recovered from his injury.



Of course it’s all just speculation at this point, so it’ll be interesting to see how this all unfolds in the weeks ahead.