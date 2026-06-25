Ian Garry Signs Deal With Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency

Ian Machado Garry has signed a deal with boxing promotor Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom talent agency ahead of his UFC welterweight title challenge against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 on August 15th.



“Congratulations Matchroom Talent Agency you’ve signed the future,” Garry wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited to announce Team Future just got bigger. Alongside Vayner Sports, I’ll be joining The Matchroom Talent Agency – who will now work across my commercial interests.”



The 28-year-old Garry becomes the second high-profile UFC fighter to sign for Hearn’s Matchroom agency after heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall put pen to paper on a management deal earlier in the year.



However, Garry’s agreement is different as it’s only a marketing and commercial deal, which means that Hearn and the Matchroom team will play no part in other aspects of the star’s career, such as fight bookings and contract negotiations.



“Our relationship is different from Tom’s in that we were a lot more strategic with Tom the UFC side now,” Hearn explained on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show. “With Ian, this is comercially. This is about building his brand and driving revenue to him with partners. This is purely to work on his profile and his commercial brand. We’re really, really pleased to do it.”

The move comes at a time when Hearn and Dana White continue to be engaged in a public power struggle, which began when White entered into the boxing space with Zuffa Boxing and poached one of Matchroom’s leading stars Conor Benn to fight for the promotion.

Hearn has yet to be able to replicate that level of disruption within the UFC ranks since both Aspinall and Garry remain under contract with the promotion, but there’s no sign of the feud cooling off any time soon.