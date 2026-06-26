UFC Fight Night 280 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 280 weigh-ins have now taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)

Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)

Matheus Camilo (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156)

Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)

Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)



Prelims

Farman Hasanov (170.5) vs. Eric Nolan (170.5)

Julius Walker (206) vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206)

Andrey Pulyaev (186) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)

Kaan Ofli (146) vs. Javier Reyes (145.5)

Theodor Berggren (171) vs. Daniil Donchenko (170.5)

Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)

Tahir Abdullayev (170.5) vs. Jefferson Nascimento (171)