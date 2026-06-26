UFC Fight Night 280 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 280 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 280 weigh-ins have now taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)
Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)
Matheus Camilo (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156)
Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)
Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Prelims

Farman Hasanov (170.5) vs. Eric Nolan (170.5)
Julius Walker (206) vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206)
Andrey Pulyaev (186) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)
Kaan Ofli (146) vs. Javier Reyes (145.5)
Theodor Berggren (171) vs. Daniil Donchenko (170.5)
Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)
Tahir Abdullayev (170.5) vs. Jefferson Nascimento (171)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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