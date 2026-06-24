Dustin Poirier Speaks Out After Footage Emerges of Drunken Arrest At Airport

Recently retired UFC star Dustin Poirier has admitted that he’s struggling to cope with adapting to life beyond fighting after being arrested at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia last weekend due to being drunk and acting in a belligerent manner towards staff and law enforcement.



Bodycam footage from his arrest shows the inebriated 37-year-old being rude to two female airport staff members who had refused to let him board his flight, while repeatedly challenging an airport officer to fight him.



The officer appeared to instantly recognise who he was and tried to deescalate the situation, but was forced to call back-up due to Poirier refusing to calm down.



Reinforcements did then arrive at which point Poirier came to his senses enough to co-operate with being handcuffed, before fist-bumping the original officer and telling him, “You did a great job, you did what you could.”

Poirier was later bailed and in the cold light of day he’s now admitted that he needs help and revealed that alcohol abuse runs in his family.



“Some days I’m great, some days I’m not so good,” Poirier posted on his Instagram stories. “If I’m not working towards something or trying to better my family I’m a danger to myself.



“I’m at a point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me an alcohol isn’t the answer. It has ruined my father’s life and I will not allow it ruin mine, my family deserves me 100%. I’m trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps.”

Fans have been concerned and saddened to see Poirier reach this point as during his career he had a clean-cut image, being known as one of the sport’s good guys and did a lot of work for charity via his ‘Good Fight Foundation.’

As a former interim lightweight champion with a successful fighting career behind him and additional riches coming via his popular ‘Poirier Louisiana Style’ hot sauce, most had just assumed that he’d go on to enjoy his retirement with his family.



However, even before this weekend’s incident it had been clear from footage of the star over the past year that he was heavily intoxicated at times.



The airport incident has now given some fans troubling flashbacks to the downfall of some other popular retired stars like BJ Penn and the late Stephan Bonnar, so hopefully Poirier can get the help he needs now and get back to being in a better place.



Watch the footage of Poirier’s arrest below.

