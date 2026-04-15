Lorenz Larkin Is Out Of MVP: Rousey vs. Carano Event

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By Ross Cole

Lorenz Larkin ufc

Lorenz Larkin Is Out Of MVP: Rousey vs. Carano Event

Lorenz Larkin has revealed that he’s had to pull out of next months’ MVP: Rousey vs. Carano MMA event on Netflix after suffering an injury.

“I’m sorry to all the fans but I had to pull out of the Netflix card due to knee injury,” Larkin revealed on Instagram. “Will be rehabing it back to 100% and will be back.”

Larkin has been scheduled to fight former Bellator champion Jason Jackson at the event, and at this stage it’s not clear whether MVP will opt to keep Jackson on-board against an alternative opponent.

The 39-year-old Larkin is a former UFC and Bellator veteran who won his last two MMA fights by 1st round TKO and KO respectively back in 2024, taking his career record to 27-8 (+2nc), and has since gone 1-1 in Karate Combat.

Meanwhile, at his peak the 35-year-old Jackson enjoyed an eight-fight winning streak in the Bellator promotion and won their welterweight title, but he’s since lost the belt and suffered two losses in his last three bouts.

Even with this fight dropping out the 1st ever MVP MMA card on Netflix remains strong, with women’s MMA icons Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano returning to fight in the main event, while Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins and Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry also feature on the star-studded main card.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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