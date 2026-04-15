Carlos Ulberg Gives Update On Knee Injury And Confesses He’s Lost 205lb Belt

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By Ross Cole

Carlos Ulberg Gives Update On Knee Injury And Confesses He’s Lost 205lb Belt

Carlos Ulberg suffered a knee injury early in the 1st round of his fight with Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light-heavyweight title, but still managed to pull off a remarkable KO victory soon afterwards.

It was the highest point in Ulberg’s career so far, but now in the cold light of day he awaits to find out just how bad his knee injury actually is.

“My knee is really swollen so I’ll stay in the U.S. for scans and then, if I need to go under the knife, I will,” Ulberg told Fox Sports Australia. “I think I’ll fly to Las Vegas in the next few days and see the doctors there. Then I can do physio at the UFC Performance Institute and get looked after by the guys there. That’s the plan. Get the knee sorted in Las Vegas and hang around for a few weeks.”

Its not ideal as it could keep him out of action for quite some time, but Ulberg says he’s been through similar situations in the past.

“Well, I’ve been hobbling around everywhere,” Ulberg said. “So my knee isn’t really wanting to forgive me right now. It’s all been a crazy, crazy whirlwind and I’m just going with it.

“It’s been a bit like when I was kickboxing, and broke my hand during King of the Ring. It was in the second fight on a night where I fought three times. Then after fighting, I’d actually booked a holiday that weekend so still went away. It was only after getting back that I went and saw a doctor who said, ‘You need surgery.’ I already knew and said, ‘OK, let’s get it done.’ And I think that’s what we’re facing now.”

Meanwhile, Ulberg also another matter to attend to, as he’s admitted that he actually lost the 205lb title he’d just won during his post-fight celebrations in Miami.

I’ve lost the belt, bro,” Ulberg confessed. “I don’t know exactly where it is. Initially after winning, the plan was to not have a drink. But you know how these things go, right? First, someone gives you a champagne to celebrate. Then one thing leads to another and you’re doing shots. So it’s ‘OK, I’ll have another, and another, and another…’ We’ve got a big group of boys over here in Miami and, when the fight was done, we all went out to the afterparty at a nightclub.

“Then after that, it was back to one of the boys’ apartments and we all hung out there. I didn’t want to be carrying the belt around so I think it’s still there at the apartment somewhere. One of the boys probably has it in bed with him.”

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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