Paulo Costa Calls Out Josh Hokit For Taking His Bonus

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By Ross Cole

Paulo Costa Calls Out Josh Hokit For Taking His Bonus

Paulo Costa thought his head kick TKO finish of Azamat Murzakanov was enough to earn him a post-fight $100,000 bonus following UFC 327 on Saturday night, and it seems he wasn’t best pleased when he learned Josh Hokit had got it instead.

Hokit’s wild back-and-forth brawl with Curtis Blaydes not only took ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors, but also saw ‘The Incredible Hok’ take a performance bonus too, meaning he banked $200,000 in bonuses overall.

“Hey Josh Hokit you got my BONUS MTFK , I gonna f*c u up next time ur f***king bum,” Costa wrote on X.

“Fight Deez Nutz… but yes of course, I got like 20% body fat but don’t get it twisted my Incredible Hok Juice is far more superior then your Secret Juice,” Hokit responded.

“Fat ass you owe me 100k bônus,” Costa wrote.

 “I’d take you down and suffocate you with this belly… and take all your women from you… they prefer a dad bod anyways…” Hokit informed his rival.

At that point Costa decided to elevate the war of words to an actual fight call-out.

“Costa x Huk for real BMF -no weight limit -no boring hugs -winner takes all,” Costa stated.

“I’ll eat your heart,” Hokit replied.

Despite all that talk, Costa has also revealed that he’s only got one fight left on his current UFC contract, and he’s hoping his win over Murzakanov up at 205lbs could push him into the title picture.

“I have one fight left on this contract,” Costa told Ag. Fight. “Let’s see what’s next. I think we’re in a good position to fight for the belt, maybe.”

And of course, meanwhile Hokit already has a high profile fight lined up as after UFC 327 he agreed to fight Derrick Lewis next in a late addition to the UFC: White House event on June 14th.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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