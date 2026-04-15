Jiri Prochazka Bemoans Not Fighting At 100% After Carlos Ulberg’s Knee Injury At UFC 327

Jiri Prochazka appeared to be within touching distance of reclaiming the light-heavyweight title at UFC 327 on Saturday night after Carlos Ulberg suffered a freak knee injury in the opening round, only to then be knocked out soon afterwards.



It’s proving to be a bitter pill for the former champion to swallow as he now rues his decision not to go in for the kill after Ulberg’s leg was compromised.



“I didn’t give the performance that I wanted. I literally f*cked it up,” Prochazka told Televizní Noviny. “And mainly by, at the moment when I saw a weak opponent or an injured opponent, I won’t make excuses about some pity or compassion for him. I know that at that moment, I then no longer worked at 100 percent. That then cost me the victory.”

It did appear to be a major tactical blunder from Prochazka as Ulberg was struggling just to maintain his balance at times after the injury. Rather than continuing to take out that leg from a safe distance, Prochazka gave his opponent a fighting chance by pointing to the mat and seeking to trade punches with him at close quarters, leading to his own demise courtesy of a left hook counter.



The 33-year-old Prochazka won the 205lb title back in 2022, but had to vacate it soon after due to a shoulder injury and has now been defeated three times in attempts to win it back, with Saturday night’s KO defeat following on from two separate title challenges against Alex Pereira that he lost by TKO in 2023 and 2024.



Still, Prochazka may not be totally out of the title picture just yet as Ulberg’s knee injury could potentially see him out of action for up to a year, meaning he too may have to vacate the belt.



That could open up the possibility for Prochazka to get another title shot, but even if it doesn’t he’s still eager to battle his way back to the belt.



“I want to eat this up here until the worst end, so that I can, with all these emotions, with all these feelings, go further and go for that title again,” Prochazka said. “Because I talked with the UFC management, they are open towards all sorts of other alternatives, whether just some interesting fights or just jump for that title shot.

“I’m not saying yet, straight out. Nothing is confirmed yet. However, I know that after this performance, I will no longer be the same. I will no longer give those performances that I gave. And I believe that after this experience, I will be stronger than ever before, and I will bring that title to the Czech Republic.”