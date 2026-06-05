King Green vs. Terrance McKinney Set For UFC 329

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By Ross Cole

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney Set For UFC 329

King Green will attempt to keep his recent run of form going when he goes up against Terrance McKinney at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11th.

The 39-year-old Green is doing his best to defy the aging process by going on a three-fight winning streak over the past six months.

It’s a run that began with a split-decision win over Lance Gibson Jr at the end of last year, followed by a TKO victory against Daniel Zellhuber in February, and then most recently a 1st submission win over Jeremy Stephens just last month.

Now Green will be going up against the 31-year-old McKinney, who is coming off a 24 second TKO victory over Kyle Nelson back in March.

That continues McKinney’s run of having finished all of the wins on his 8-5 UFC record to date inside the opening round via either strikes or submission, and still having never gone to a decision in his overall 18-8 career.

Green vs. McKinney joins a UFC 329 event that will mark the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor in the main event against Max Holloway, while Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis features in the co-main event, Cory Sandhagen fights Mario Bautista and Robert Whittaker moves up to 205lbs against Nikita Krylov.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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