UFC Numbered Events To Air On Paramount+ In Canada From 2027

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Numbered Events To Air On Paramount+ In Canada From 2027

There’s good news for Canadian MMA fans today as it’s been announced that they will be able to watch all the UFC’s numbered events on Paramount+ starting from 2027.

Despite viewers in the United States having switched from pay-per-view to Paramount+ at the start of this year, Canadian fans have still been stuck with the UFC’s old, expensive PPV model up to this point.

However, the newly announced six-year deal in the country means that Canadian’s will now only require a monthly subscription to the Paramount+ channel from next January, saving them a lot of money over the course of a year.

“Beginning in 2027, Paramount+ subscribers in Canada will get every UFC Numbered Event main card live, at no additional cost,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement. “Paramount has been an incredible partner that understands the power of UFC, and together we’re going to make it easier than ever for fans in Canada to watch the biggest fights in the sport. I love Canada and I’m very excited for the fans to be able to enjoy the Paramount experience.”

“UFC is one of the most dynamic live sports properties in the world and we are thrilled to bring Paramount+ subscribers in Canada into the Octagon in 2027 for no additional cost,” Paramount+’s Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada Rodrigo Mazón said. “Expanding our partnership into Canada lets us serve a deeply engaged MMA audience, while reinforcing what Paramount+ is built for: premium live sports and globally relevant entertainment.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Pre-Fight Interviews With Megan Olivi

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Pre-Fight Interviews With Megan Olivi

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Pre-Fight Interviews With Jon Anik And Megan Olivi

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Pre-Fight Interviews With Jon Anik And Megan Olivi

UFC Fight Night 278: Muhammad vs. Bonfim Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 278: Muhammad vs. Bonfim Pre-Fight Interviews

President Trump Likens Temporary UFC: White House Structure To Eiffel Tower And Wants To Keep it

President Trump Likens Temporary UFC: White House Structure To Eiffel Tower And Wants To Keep it

Watch Alex Pereira Make Appearance In New A24 Movie Onslaught

Watch Alex Pereira Make Appearance In New A24 Movie Onslaught

Georges St-Pierre Finally Reveals What His Demands Were For Anderson Silva Superfight

Georges St-Pierre Finally Reveals What His Demands Were For Anderson Silva Superfight

UFC Fight Night 278 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 278 Promo Video

Ben Askren Will Wrestle Belal Muhammad At RAF 11 A Year After Double Lung Transplant

Ben Askren Will Wrestle Belal Muhammad At RAF 11 A Year After Double Lung Transplant

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us