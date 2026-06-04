UFC Numbered Events To Air On Paramount+ In Canada From 2027

There’s good news for Canadian MMA fans today as it’s been announced that they will be able to watch all the UFC’s numbered events on Paramount+ starting from 2027.



Despite viewers in the United States having switched from pay-per-view to Paramount+ at the start of this year, Canadian fans have still been stuck with the UFC’s old, expensive PPV model up to this point.



However, the newly announced six-year deal in the country means that Canadian’s will now only require a monthly subscription to the Paramount+ channel from next January, saving them a lot of money over the course of a year.



“Beginning in 2027, Paramount+ subscribers in Canada will get every UFC Numbered Event main card live, at no additional cost,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement. “Paramount has been an incredible partner that understands the power of UFC, and together we’re going to make it easier than ever for fans in Canada to watch the biggest fights in the sport. I love Canada and I’m very excited for the fans to be able to enjoy the Paramount experience.”

“UFC is one of the most dynamic live sports properties in the world and we are thrilled to bring Paramount+ subscribers in Canada into the Octagon in 2027 for no additional cost,” Paramount+’s Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada Rodrigo Mazón said. “Expanding our partnership into Canada lets us serve a deeply engaged MMA audience, while reinforcing what Paramount+ is built for: premium live sports and globally relevant entertainment.”