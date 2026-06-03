Watch Alex Pereira Make Appearance In New A24 Movie Onslaught

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By Ross Cole

Watch Alex Pereira Make Appearance In New A24 Movie Onslaught

UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira makes an unexpected appearance in a new trailer for the upcoming A24 movie Onslaught that you can check out below.

Onslaught is an action-thriller starring the Brazilian born actress Adria Arjona, who has recently been seen in the Star Wars tv show Andor and movies like Father Of The Bride and Marvel’s Morbius.

Arjona plays the part of an army sniper living in a trailer park who has to protect her daughter when a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers escape from a military facility in the desert.

The movie will be directed by Adam Wingard, who was initially known for horror movies like You’re Next and the 2016 addition to the Blair Witch franchise, before going on to direct big budget blockbusters like Godzilla vs. Kong and it’s sequel.

The plot sounds somewhat similar to the old Jean Claude Van Damme movie Universal Soldier, so it’ seems like Pereira will fit into a Dolph Lundgren style ‘bad guy’ role, presumably with as little dialogue as humanly possible!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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