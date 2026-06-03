President Trump Likens Temporary UFC: White House Structure To Eiffel Tower And Wants To Keep it

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By Ross Cole

President Trump Likens Temporary UFC: White House Structure To Eiffel Tower And Wants To Keep it

President Trump appears to be a big fan of the temporary structure the UFC has erected on the grounds of the White House ahead of the Freedom Fights 250 event on June 14th, and is now even claiming that he’s considering keeping it there permanently.

“Many don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889, it was built,” Trump said on TikTok. “It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair. They said, ‘You know, we sort of like it. Let’s leave it up a little bit longer.’ And then they said let’s leave it up longer and longer and longer. Well, they never took it down.

“You know, we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people. It’s going to have the big UFC fight on June 14. And I’m looking at it and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down.”

This feels like something that’s surely too bizarre to actually happen, but then again few would have ever predicted that the UFC would have fights on the lawn of the White House in the first place, so in 2026 nothing can be ruled out!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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