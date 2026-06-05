UFC Fight Night 278 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 278 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 278 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s show at the Meta Apex and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (170.5)
Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (186)
Tom Nolan (155) vs. Fares Ziam (156)
Santiago Luna (136) vs. Bryce Mitchell (135.5)
Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Junior Tafa (206.5) – Tafa missed weight by .5lbs

Prelims

Alessandro Costa (129.5) vs. Matt Schnell (129.5) [130-pound catchweight]
Marcus McGhee (136) vs. John Yannis (126)
Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Bruno Silva (126)
Priscila Cachoeira (135.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (135)
Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (145.5)
Jeisla Chaves (124) vs. Yuneisy Duben (125)
Ariane Carnelossi (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (116)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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