UFC Fight Night 278 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 278 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s show at the Meta Apex and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (170.5)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (186)

Tom Nolan (155) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Santiago Luna (136) vs. Bryce Mitchell (135.5)

Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Junior Tafa (206.5) – Tafa missed weight by .5lbs



Prelims

Alessandro Costa (129.5) vs. Matt Schnell (129.5) [130-pound catchweight]

Marcus McGhee (136) vs. John Yannis (126)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Priscila Cachoeira (135.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (135)

Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (145.5)

Jeisla Chaves (124) vs. Yuneisy Duben (125)

Ariane Carnelossi (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (116)