Paddy Pimblett Discusses Options For Next Fight

Paddy Pimblett is coming off the first loss in the UFC, which ended a seven-fight winning streak, and now he’s assessing his options for his next Octagon appearance.

“I’ll fight anyone,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I just know whatever name gets sent to me on a contract, I sign it and I fight them. But Saint Denis sounds like a good fight to me. Europe’s two best lightweights going at it against each other. Or, I won’t get the winner, but the loser of Max [Holloway]-Charles [Oliveira]. F*ck, I’ll fight Arman [Tsarukyan] if you’s want me to. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll fight anyone.

“But I’ll be back in the summer. Just let me know when and where, Hunter, Dana, Sean, and I’m ready to go. I haven’t got any injuries. People keep going on, ‘Oh, the damage he took, he’s going to have to take months off.’ … I didn’t even have a concussion. I never had no headaches after it. All I had was a marked face and sore eye balls after getting poked in them.”

The 6th ranked Pimblett also stated his frustration that Saint Denis has moved one spot above him in the rankings.



“To be honest, I’ll be honest with you all, it pissed me off that Saint Denis has moved above me for beating that bum Dan Hooker,” Pimblett said. “Why has Saint Denis moved above me for beating the bum Dan Hooker, who’s f*cking sh*t? What’s going on there?”

In fairness, while Pimblett is coming off a loss, Saint Denis is now on a four-fight winning streak against the likes of Mauricio Ruffy, Beneil Dariush and the aforementioned Dan Hooker.



By way of comparison, Pimblett had previously been on a longer winning streak, but it could be argued that his run was primarily built off wins over aging fighters at the tail-end of their career like Tony Ferguson, King Green and Michael Chandler.

Still, Pimblett undoubtedly remains a big star despite his recent defeat, so he’s sure to be given a big fight next, and could yet be a strong candidate to land a spot on the coveted UFC: White House card in June.