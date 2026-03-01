Santiago Luna Beats Angel Pacheco By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 268

Santiago Luna earned a solid unanimous decision victory over a game Angel Pacheco tonight at UFC Fight Night 268.

Round One

Pacheco with an early jab. He continues to probe at Luna’s guard with the jab.



Luna presses forward, but Pacheco circles off with a hook. Luna faking a takedown attempt. Pacheco gets into range and Luna fires off a short flurry of punches.



Luna starting to pick up the pace now as he rips to the body with punches and goes for a knee too.



Inside leg kick from Luna. Jab still working for Pacheco. Right hand and a front kick from Luna, then moves into a takedown. Pacheco quickly back up though and now they are back to striking range.



Luna punches to the body again and then a knee. Low kick from Pacheco. He threatens with an uppercut.



Pacheco with a couple of punches and Luna works another knee to the midecstion.



Luna with an aggressive combination that troubles Pacheco momentarily, but though he ate some strikes he recovers well.



Luna resets, but then moves nicely into another successful takedown attempt. Pacheco scrambles to his knees and stands.



Pacheco feels out with the jab and then a jumping knee to the body. Calf kick from Luna. Good right hand from Pacheco, but then Luna knocks him off-balance at the end of the round.



Round Two



Luna pressing forward aggressively. He unleashes a flurry of punches and then a body kick.



One-two for Pacheco. Body punch for him. Jab upstairs from Luna. Luna working for another takedown in the center of the Octagon. He has to work for it, but does get Pacheco to the mat.



Luna in Pacheco’s guard. Pacheco with feet on the hips and then is able to get room to stand. A brief clinch now and then back to striking range.



Luna punches to the body. He fires off an uppercut that just whiffs past the target. Right hand for him and then a rip to the body.



Pacheco with a couple of three-piece combos, but not too much power on them. Quick knee from Luna in the midst of a striking exchange. Luna with a nice punch to the body followed by another upstairs.



Combination for Luna. He backs his opponent up to the cage and then cracks him with another good combo. Pacheco showing a good chin so far though. Luna changes things up by nicely taking him down.



Pacheco trying to set up a submission off his back, but Luna denies him that. Pacheco escapes back to his feet though.



Both men looking to trade late in the round, but Luna is the one landing nicely.



Round Three

Pacheco feels out with the jab, but Luna responds with a combination to the body and head.



Pacheco jabs and follows up with an uppercut that grazes the target. Luna now landing a few clean strikes.



Jabs exchanged and then Luna loads up on a solid combo. Luna lands a takedown, but again Pacheco does a good job of working back upright.



Left hook for Luna. He clinches up now against the cage and lands a few light punches.



Left and rights from Pacheco, then Luna fires back. Luna drops down with a guillotine choke now. Pacheco gets his head free, takes a few elbows to the scalp from Luna.



Luna able to scramble to his feet. Pacheco back to the jab. Luna works to the body. Luna marches forward with punches that are a bit labored but still threatening.



Late jumping knee attempt from Luna and then a final punch.



Decision



Pacheco showed good grit and determination to keep this fight competitive, but Luna was the one landing the more impactful punches and secured numerous takedowns too to earn a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).