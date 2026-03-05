Max Holloway Explains How Fighters Are Misusing His 10 Second Point Down

Max Holloway created one of the most iconic moments in UFC history when he pointed to the ground between himself and Justin Gaethje with just 10 seconds to go in their ‘BMF’ title clash in 2024 to signal that he wanted them to go toe-to-toe.



Gaethje obliged and fists started flying, until with just one second left Holloway connected clean with a right hook that sent his opponent slumping face-first to the canvas for an unforgettable knockout victory.



Since then others have tried to replicate what Holloway did, but according to the man themselves many aren’t doing it right, so to rectify that he’s now issued the rules of engagement for his fellow fighters to follow.



In essence, Holloway is eager to stress that a 10 second point down isn’t meant as a get-out-of-jail-free card for someone who is losing a fight, and it’s also not an excuse for the fighter initiating it to then back out by shooting for a takedown or clinching up.



“Here are the official rules, guys,” Holloway said during an interview with CBS Sports. “These are the rules right here. Whatever round you guys are at… If you are winning the fight, you’re the person who can cause the 10 seconds. When you cause a ten-second [point down], you cannot step back or shoot or clinch. If the other guy shoots or clinches, it’s whatever because he’s on the losing side already.

“That’s not the gist of ten seconds. The gist is the guy winning the fight, last ten seconds, you give this guy [losing fighter] a Hail Mary pass and see if he can catch it, that’s what it is.”