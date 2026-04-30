Sean Strickland Diagnoses Dana White As A Narcissistic Sociopath

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By Ross Cole

Sean Strickland Diagnoses Dana White As A Narcissistic Sociopath

Sean Strickland seems to constantly be testing the limits of what’s acceptable to say in public and his latest target is none other than UFC head honcho Dana White.

Strickland’s comments about his boss came after White made headlines at the weekend for describing being caught up in the midst of an active shooter situation during the annual Correspondent’s Dinner in Washington D.C as “f**king awesome,” and, “a crazy, unique experience.”

In all fairness that sounds like the kind of thing Strickland might say, and he’s apparently been eager to give his unique insight into what he makes of it.

“Let me tell you, I’m sure Dana White is a sociopath,” Strickland declared during a media scrum on Wednesday ahead of his UFC 328 middleweight title fight against Khamzat Chimaev. “Let’s be honest, at that level of what he’s accomplished, the kind of shit he deals with, I’m sure he’s a super narcissistic sociopath. So for him, the lizard brain doesn’t kind of compute, so he’s like, ‘F*ck it, bring it on, dude. Let’s go, motherf*cker,’ which I respect. I respect that.

“I think Dana White would have loved to watch a motherf*cker get killed. He’s a sick f*ck. Come on, do we not think that about Dana White? The guy’s probably a f*cking sociopath. Or probably a psychopath.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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