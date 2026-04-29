Jake Paul Plans To Poach UFC’s Biggest Stars For MVP MMA

Jake Paul’s MVP outfit are set to make a big slash next month when they host their debut event headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano on Netflix, and the outspoken star is relishing the opportunity to go head-to-head with the UFC.



“It’s needed. It’s very, very needed in the sport,” Paul told mmafighting.com. “I think it’s been a monopoly for so long, run by the UFC, and the fighters haven’t had another place to go where they get the exposure and more pay. And so MVP MMA is providing that with some of the biggest names, and obviously, the biggest streaming platform.

“So, it’s really a monumental shift in the timeline for MMA fighters, and for MMA fans. Because we want to provide the best and the biggest fights, and go head-to-head with the big dogs. It’s just a very exciting time for everyone because of that.”

The first card MVP have assembled, which also includes the likes of Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz, is undeniably impressive given that the UFC currently has many of the sports current stars under contract, and Paul believes that over time he is well positioned to lure some of his rival’s best fighters away from the Octagon.



“I think we just poach all of them, honestly,” Paul said. “Get the fighters what they deserve to be paid, similar to boxing. That’s why a lot of the UFC guys want to box, because they can get 10, 15, 20 million dollars for a fight versus $1.5 million for being the champion. …

“Hopefully, UFC fighters can start to follow the path of Francis Ngannou, where he fought his way out of his contract, and went on to do multiple boxing matches for 20, 30, 40 million dollars,” Paul added. “Now he’s fighting for MVP MMA, making more than the whole UFC roster combined.

“So, hopefully, fighters can realize they need to fight their way out of their UFC contract and then find more lucrative opportunities elsewhere, with the same or more amount of viewership. Because I think the reason they’ve wanted to stay is, ‘OK, the pay is not good, but this is the best place to become famous.’ And it’s like, no, not anymore.”

In some respects UFC CEO Dana White has seen this movie many times before, as there’s been a long list of MMA upstarts over the years like Affliction, Elite XC, Strikeforce, Bellator and PFL who have tried to muscle in on their turf, only to find that it’s a lot easier said than done.



Paul acknowledges that White isn’t likely to be quaking in his boots just yet, but he’s confident he can be a disruptive force in this space.



“I don’t think [he’s nervous],” Paul said of White. “I think he’s checked out. Bro’s already a billionaire. He’s just going and gambling. He’s happy with his life.

“And I also think that everyone in my whole career underestimates me, and then I surpass expectations, and they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, yeah, well, he’s there now.’ So, he probably doesn’t think that me and Nakisa are going to take over MMA in any way, shape, or form. So I don’t think he’s nervous because of that.”

Paul’s own star power, particularly among younger demographics thanks to being a YouTube superstar, certainly puts him in a unique position compared to other challengers the UFC has come up against over the years.



However, it’s also the fact that MVP has managed to land on the leading streaming platform Netflix at a time when the UFC has also abandoned it’s stronghold in the PPV market that makes this a particularly intriguing situation.



For now though, Paul is just focusing on the Rousey vs. Carano event, which he’s very confident will eclipse the UFC’s much talked event on the lawn of The White House a month later.



“It’s like LeBron and Jordan,” Paul said of the two must-see events on the horizon. “So, I think it’s at the same level, but I know that it will get more views. I think that’s just because it’s Netflix, and free with the subscription. But I do think it is a better card, and more entertaining. So, I think that’s why people are comparing it. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”