Tom Aspinall Still Focused On UFC Fights Despite Boxing Rumors

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has indicated that his focus is still on his MMA career in the UFC, despite there being talk of him being interested in moving over to boxing instead.



Aspinall has been out of action since suffering eye-pokes during his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane in September last year that left him with multiple injuries that has since required surgery.



With UFC CEO Dana White appearing to be less than sympathetic to Aspinall’s plight, and the star going on to sign a management deal with rival boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, its easy to see how rumors of a switch to the squared circle have come about, but the champ insists that he still has unfinished business left in the Octagon.



“To be honest, I’m not thinking about boxing that much right now,” Aspinall said in a recent interview. “I’ve got more stuff to do with the UFC.”

The fact that Aspinall is even discussing his future plans is a positive step forward as until recently he was purely focused on healing from his eye injuries.



Earlier this month the word was that Aspinall is actually still not cleared to resume full-contact sparring, so he’s still on the road to recovery, but his latest YouTube channel does see him hitting pads during a trip to Croatia, so he appears to be on the right track.