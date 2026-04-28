EA Sports UFC 6 Officially Announced And Cover Stars Revealed

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By Ross Cole

EA Sports UFC 6 Officially Announced And Cover Stars Revealed

EA have officially announced that ‘EA Sports UFC 6’ is on the way, and it’s two cover stars have also been unveiled.

The company haven’t revealed too many details about the game yet, but the big news is that fans won’t have too long to wait to get their hands on it as it’s due to be released on June 19th on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with buyers of the Ultimate Edition getting early access to it 7 days before on June 12th.

EA also revealed that UFC Light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will feature on the cover of the standard edition of the game, while Max Holloway fronts the ultimate edition.

Those buying the ultimate edition will get the Fighters Pass, which will give them access to 8 UFC legends (starting with 2 at launch), as well as the Expansion Pass, which will deliver new modes and more in the winter of 2026 and summer of 2027, as well as getting a VIP pass for additional fighters skins and cosmetics.

So far news about the actual gameplay is limited though, aside from a brief mention of improved fighter controls and new game modes.

“EA Sports UFC 6 is powered by fighters. Evolved striking and motion systems bring UFC stars to life in the Octagon, while new game modes introduce immersive storytelling that makes every fight feel personal. Square up and fight your fight.”

There had been rumors that a PC version of the game may be in development for the first time in the history of the franchise, but the latest update from EA made no mention of that whatsover.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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