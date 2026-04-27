UFC Announces First Ever Event In Serbia For August 1st

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By Ross Cole

UFC Announces First Ever Event In Serbia For August 1st

UFC are set to bring the Octagon to a new destination for the first time this summer, with Belgrade, Serbia set to host UFC Fight Night 258 on August 1st.

“I have always wanted to bring UFC to every corner of the world. Serbia is our next stop,” Dana White said in a press release. “The passion of our European fans is incredible and I can’t wait to make our debut in Belgrade to deliver world-class fights. See you there!”

At this stage there’s no arena attached to the event though, and most importantly no fights yet officially announced either.

However, obvious candidates for the event would be the two Serbian fighters currently on the UFC roster, with Uros Medic currently on a three-fight winning streak that’s taken him to No.13 in the welterweight division, while Dusko Todorovic has been competing in the middleweight ranks since 2020 and is coming off a submission victory.

“MMA has become a prestigious and officially recognised sport in Serbia, with our athletes earning the respect they deserve,” the president of the Serbian MMA Federation, Luke Nikolic stated. “By bringing UFC to Belgrade, we want to show the world how firmly Serbia stands behind the MMA community. Our fans and fighters bring an energy that is truly unique, and through this partnership, we are ready to take the sport to new heights.”    

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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