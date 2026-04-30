Arman Tsarukyan Give Insight Into Khamzat Chimaev’s Scary Mood Swings

Arman Tsarukyan is currently helping UFC middleweight champion Islam Makhachev prepare for his upcoming title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, and he’s been giving some interesting insights into the star’s personality behind-the-scenes.



In a new interview Tsarukyan reveals that the 31-year-old Khamzat is prone to drastic mood swings, going from being the funniest guy in the room to a stone-cold killer who doesn’t say a word in the space of a few hours.

“You can see him once being the funniest guy ever,” Tsarukyan told Patrick Bet-David. “But you can see him in one hour; he can be the scariest guy ever. He can change his moods so fast…



“Maybe because we’re fighters. Some days, you cannot even talk to him. ‘How are you?’ ‘Good.’ That’s it, he doesn’t talk. Some days, he never stops; he can talk for three to four hours.”

Regardless of his personality, Khamzat is already considered one of the sports most intimidating fighters due to his flawless career record and dominant performances in the Octagon, having compiled a 15-0 record while beating the likes of Dricus du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.



Next up he’ll be facing a fighter whose also known to have an erratic personality in former 185lb champ Strickland, though no-one has ever accused him of being quiet.



The outspoken Strickland is coming off a big TKO win over Anthony Hernandez back in February to set up another opportunity to win back the belt after two failed attempts against du Plessis in the past couple of years.