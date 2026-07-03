Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld To Headline UFC Fight Night 284

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By Ross Cole

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld To Headline UFC Fight Night 284

Mateusz Gamrot will fight Quillan Salkilld in the main event of UFC Fight Night 284 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on August 8th.

Gamrot is the current No.6 ranked lightweight and is coming off an arm-triangle choke submission against Esteban Ribovics back in April.

The 35-year-old has been alternating between wins and losses for the past couple of years though, with wins over Rafael dos Anjos and L’udovit Klein being sandwiched inbetween losses to Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira.

Still, Gamrot’s UFC record as a whole currently stands at 9-4, while his overall career tally is 26-4 (+1nc).

Next up Gamrot will face a rising star in the 26-year-old Salkilld, who has gone on a five-fight winning streak since joining the promotion via the Contender Series in 2024 to take the No.8 spot on the rankings.

Salkilld’s level of competition has been steadily increasing after impressing in his early fights for the promotion, leading to a head kick KO win over Nasrat Haqparast, a submission finish against Jamie Mullarkey, and most recently a 1st round TKO stoppage of Beneil Dariush.

Gamrot vs. Salkilld fronts a UFC Fight Night 284 event that will also feature Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo and Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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